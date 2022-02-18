LPL Financial LLC Purchases 73,778 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.