LPL Financial LLC Purchases 73,778 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
