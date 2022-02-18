LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 26,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

