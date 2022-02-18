Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 8,809 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
