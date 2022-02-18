Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 8,809 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.