Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.93.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,734 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 1,104,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

