Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of LKCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKCO. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.