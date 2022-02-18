MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 6,015 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.18 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

