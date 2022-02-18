Macquarie Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $125.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective dropped by Macquarie from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.92% from the stock’s current price.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.72 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

