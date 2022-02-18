Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.