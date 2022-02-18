Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

MX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 594,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

