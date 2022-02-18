Man Group plc Acquires 28,418 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Qualys by 86.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Qualys by 28.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

