Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.85% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $864.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

