Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

