Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 929,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Man Group plc owned about 1.47% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMYT opened at $9.02 on Friday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Several brokerages have commented on AMYT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

