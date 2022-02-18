Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

