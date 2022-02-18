Man Group plc Sells 11,019 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of Landstar System worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of LSTR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.