Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

