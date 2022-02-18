Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.60. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

