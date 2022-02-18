Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

