Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

