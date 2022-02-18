Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.89 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

