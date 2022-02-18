Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

