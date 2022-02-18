Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of FSS opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

