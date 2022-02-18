Mariner LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.