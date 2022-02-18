Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $58.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

