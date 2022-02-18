Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 10,403 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRME stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

