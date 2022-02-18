Mariner LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

