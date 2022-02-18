Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $175.77. 46,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,432. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

