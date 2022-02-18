Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $178.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

