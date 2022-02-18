Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) by 231.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.89% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHAA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth $446,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,880,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

