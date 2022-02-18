Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Noah worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 19.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Noah by 5.0% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

