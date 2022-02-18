Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.89 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.01 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

