Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 11,296 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 223.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $42.46 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

