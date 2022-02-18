Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.93 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.