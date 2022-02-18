Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.340-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.40. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

