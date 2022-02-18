Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

MASI stock opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

