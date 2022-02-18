Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.
MASI stock opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.40.
In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
