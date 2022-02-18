Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 5.8%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.68. 14,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,687,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

