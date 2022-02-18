Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Raised by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Materion worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Materion by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Materion by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Materion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

