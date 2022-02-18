Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Get Materion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.