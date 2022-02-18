Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

