Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTTR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Matterport alerts:

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 129,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,730,256. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.