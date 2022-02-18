MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 38185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.