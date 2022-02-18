Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

