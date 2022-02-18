Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $44,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.