Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.93. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

