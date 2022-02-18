Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,939 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.57. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

