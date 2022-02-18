Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $66,347,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

