Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $716.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.00. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

