Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 676506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
