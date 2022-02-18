McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

