MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 35,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,555. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

